Mumbai Lawyer Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody Over Protests Outside Sharad Pawar's House

In a recent development to the case pertaining to intense protests outside NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on the orders of a Mumbai court on April 20. The lawyer was arrested on April 8 after Maharashtra Transport Department workers staged a protest outside Pawar's Silver Oak residence.

Around 107 were detained post the protest and today (April 20) while hearing the plea of Mumbai police seeking the custody of Gunaratna Sadavarte, the court rejected their demand and ordered the advocate to be kept in judicial custody. Post the hearing the lawyer filed a fresh bail plea in front of the Mumbai session court and a hearing for the same is scheduled on April 21. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Mumbai police had also seized a money counting machine from the house of Gunaratna Sadavarte.

MSTRC workers protest

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers have been protesting for over a year over their demand to merge the MSRTC with the state government. On April 8, the protests intensified and the demonstrators gheraod the NCP leader's residence. Several political party leaders condemned the incident, including former CM Devendra Fadnavis. Sharad Pawar said that the workers "are being misled."

Notably, the major reason that aggravated protestors on April 8, was a Bombay High Court order directing the workers who were on strike to return to offices and resume their work by April 22. The protests intensified to a point where stones and slippers were hurled at Pawar's residence, prompting police intervention.

NCP MP Supriya Sule was also spotted at the residence trying to control the protestors and asking them to stop their demonstrations.

Notably, if the MSRTC workers' demands are met, a merger with the state government would provide them with better salaries and greater job security. It would also enable the workers to avail benefits that are granted to state government employees.

During the initial days of the strike, most transport services remained closed in Maharashtra leading to the state government incurring losses to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore.