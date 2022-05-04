Mumbai Local Train Passengers Recite Hanuman Chalisa Amid Raj Thackeray's Ultimatum

Amid high tension over Raj Thackeray’s May 4 loudspeaker ultimatum, the Hanuman Chalisa showdown has begun. People in a Mumbai local train were seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa on Wednesday.

The effect of the ultimatum given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president, Raj Thackeray, is visible among the passengers on the local train to Dadar in Mumbai. However, singing devotional songs is not a new thing for Mumbai locals. The tradition of singing Bhajans and devotional hymns has been going on among Mumbai passengers travelling in local trains for the last several years. Passengers in the Mumbai local heading to Dadar in the early hours of Wednesday were seen reciting Hanuman Chalisa at the top of their voices.

Despite several warnings from the Maharashtra government and the police, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray issued a public letter that ordered the activists to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. The letter stated, “I appeal to all Hindu activists that if you hear the loudspeakers blaring azan on the 4th of May, play Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeakers at that very moment.”

'We welcome mosques which didn't play azan on loudspeakers today': MNS leader

While MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande welcomed the move of some mosques that didn't play their prayers loudly on loudspeakers today. He said, "Police are doing their job, we will do our work. We welcome those mosques which didn't play prayers on loudspeakers today".

Meanwhile, over 1,000 MNS activists, including MNS secretary and former corporator Sandeep Deshpande, have been detained to prevent them from creating law and order issues by blaring out Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers at double volume near mosques. While prohibitory notices are issued to another 14,000 workers.

Raj Thackeray addresses rally in Aurangabad

MNS chief Raj Thackeray addressed a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad on Sunday and said, “Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day)...Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume.”

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

In an open letter, the MNS chief appealed to the people to complain to the police by dialling 100 if they are distributed by the sound of Azaan.