Mumbai: Loco Pilot Risks Life To Restart Train Stranded on River Bridge; Watch

In a sheer act of bravery, a Senior Assistant Loco Pilot of the Central Railway flung into action, risking his own life to restart a train stranded on a bridge. The video of the entire incident was posted on a microblogging site by the Ministry of Railways in which senior assistant loco pilot, Sathish Kumar, is seen restarting an express train, which had halted on a river bridge.

As per reports, the incident took place at a river bridge between Titwala and Khadavali, located 80 kilometres from Mumbai.

After a passenger on the Godan Express pulled the emergency chain, the train stopped midway and Kumar went to the second last coach and crawled under the train from a narrow gap between the wheel and other heavy machinery settings to restart the train. Sharing the video, the Ministry of Railways asked passengers not to pull the alarm chain and cause trouble.

"Pulling the alarm chain for no reason can cause trouble for many! Satish Kumar, Asst. Loco Pilot of CR, took the risk of resetting the alarm chain of Godan Express and halted over the river bridge between Titwala and Khadavli Stations. Pull the chain of a train only in case of an emergency," the Tweet said.

On Twitter, Central Railway's Chief Spokesperson Shibaji Sutar also shared Kumar's video and wrote, "Assistant Loco Pilot, Satish Kumar, taking the risk to reset the alarm chain of train 11059 Godan Express halted over the River Bridge between Titwala and Khadavli stations today." He further requested passengers not to pull the emergency chain needlessly. "Passengers are requested not to pull the alarm chain of the train needlessly; a facility given only for emergencies," he added.

Netizen reactions

Ever since the video went online, users were impressed to see Kumar's bravery. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 45,000 views and thousands of likes, and retweets. Everyone who saw the video lauded Kumar for showing courage and sincerity towards duty.

One user who saw the video commented, "Really tough, hats off to such Govt. Employees who take life on risk to do public service." While another person said, "Great job done by Shri Satish Kumar Ji. The success of our Indian railways is that all the officials and workers are doing their job efficiently, effectively with honestly". A third person expressed, "Excellent work".

Some users have also expressed outrage against the culprits. "Strict action should have been taken against culprits," a user commented.

(Image: @Shibajimsutar/Twitter)