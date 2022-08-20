Mumbai Logs 840 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 5,825

Mumbai on Saturday reported 840 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,37,351, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city's daily count of infections has dropped below the 1,000-mark after two days. The metropolis had reported 1,201 and 1,011 cases on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Of the 840 new cases, only 51 patients were symptomatic and the remaining were asymptomatic, it said.

The toll, however, remained unchanged at 19,672, as no new fatalities were reported during the day, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, at least 8,512 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted in the city so far to 1,80,02,350.

With 867 patients recovering from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries have reached 1,112,034, leaving the city with 5,825 active cases, it was stated.

The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 97.8%, while the overall growth rate was at 0.069% between August 13 and 19, the bulletin stated.

