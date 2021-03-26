Mumbai Mall Fire: BMC Orders Probe In Bhandup Fire Incident That Claimed 10 Lives So Far

After a massive fire broke out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not accepted the hospital's claims in their statement and has ordered a probe into the incident which has claimed 10 lives so far. 68 patients have been transferred to another location.

In a statement, the Sunrise hospital said, "There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams mall, Bhandup, and the smoke reached up to the sunrise hospital located at the top floor. All fire alarms beeped and hence all patients were safely evacuated due to the smoke to the fire refuge area. There were 2 dead bodies ( due to covid ) that were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to fire. All patients were promptly shifted to jumbo covid centre ( and some to other private hospitals) We are grateful to the Mumbai fire brigade and to the Mumbai police for helping us save lives."

"This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of covid last year and has helped in saving many patients from covid deaths. It is functioning with all due compliances like fire license nursing home license etc. The hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on wheelchairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills," the statement added.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh confirmed that there were fire safety lapses at the hospital and the mall, action to be taken against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his grief over the incident, and said, "Deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives in the fire at the Sunrise COVID Care Hospital of Dreams Mall in Bhandup, Mumbai early today. Convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives in the fire and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also extended his condolences, and said, "Deeply saddened to hear about a devastating fire at a COVID19 hospital in Mumbai. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Bhandup Mall Fire

At least 10 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at Bhandup’s Dreams Mall in Mumbai on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Officials have said that the patients have been evacuated as the smoke spread into Sunrise Hospital, a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of Dreams Mall. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said in the morning that at least 70 patients, including those infected with Covid-19, have been shifted to another hospital. "This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," he added.

"Whoever responsible for this fire accident, we will take strict action against them," said Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

