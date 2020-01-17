Mumbai Eateries, Malls To Now Stay Open 24×7; BMC Approves Aaditya Thackeray's Proposal

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that malls, multiplexes, restaurants, and select shops in the city will be permitted to remain open 24/7 from January 26 onwards. According to reports, the BMC and Mumbai Police have agreed to permit establishments inside gated communities and non-residential areas to remain open throughout the night. However, the government is yet to pen down a few guidelines regarding the law. Reports have also suggested that there will be certain categories, but eateries, pubs and other shops in the South Mumbai area are most likely to be permitted to remain open 24/7.

BJP to oppose law if...

Soon after the announcement, BJP's Ashish Shelar spoke to Republic TV and said that the party will be against the law if the law allows eateries and pubs in the residential areas to remain open 24/7. Shelar said, "Per se we are not against this law. But what we have seen in Mumbai already is that in the name of malls and eateries, illegal construction is done. So if these eateries and pubs are to remain open 24/7 in residential areas, we will oppose it because we want peace in residential areas."

Furthermore, he added, "Today, the law and order is already in a very shabby condition. The number of policemen is quite less in the State, there is an increase in crime rate and there is huge pressure on the police personnel which needs to be addressed."

Urge Maha Govt 2 clarify full details abt bar/pub/malls & eateries staying open 24X7. Peace, safety & security of Mumbaikars in residential areas is topmost priority. Any bar/pub/mall/eatery which is security threat for residential areas or puts burden on police will be opposed! — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 17, 2020

Sources say new law not applicable to outlets involved in the sale of liquor

As per sources, Atria Mall (Worli), R-City Mall (Ghatkopar), Oberoi Mall (Goregaon), Growel’s 101 (Kandivli), Phoenix Market City (Kurla) and High Street Phoenix (Lower Parel) are some of the malls that have agreed to start 24/7 operations soon. However, no restaurant or outlet involved in the sale of liquor will be allowed to remain open throughout the night. For such businesses, the existing 1:30 am deadline will be applicable irrespective of the new rules.

Image Credits: PTI