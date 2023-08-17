Mumbai man assault: Bandra GRP lodges FIR, probe on to identify mobsters

Launching a probe against the mob for allegedly thrashing a boy in Mumbai's Bandra Station for allegedly abducting a minor girl, the railway police studied the CCTV footage and lodged an FIR against the unidentified miscreants on Wednesday, August 16.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday, sparking outrage among the residents of the area and prompting an investigation into the matter. The appalling video shows the victim wearing a red shirt being dragged and slapped by the mob, even as the minor girl objects to the violence. The girl can be heard saying, 'Don't hit him.'

Acting on the video and CCTV footage, the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) officials took cognisance of the matter and called the boy and his family members for enquiry and to ask whether they wanted to register an FIR against the mob.

FIR lodged, searches on

Based on the complaint, the Bandra GRP Police registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants, for beating up a boy outside Mumbai's Bandra Terminus station, under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 141, 142, 143, 146, 147, 149 and 323. The police said that probe is underway in the incident which took place on July 21 but surfaced on August 15.

The police said that the minor girl is a resident of Ambernath, and a missing case was filed by her family members under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Ambernath Police Station. The next day, a mob found the man who allegedly abducted the minor girl and assaulted him at the Bandra Terminus and handed her over to the Ambernath Police.

The incident took place within the limits of the Nirmal Nagar Police Station, but it was referred to the Bandra GRP for further investigation. The officials claimed that they are still investigating the matter by checking CCTV footage to ascertain the identities of the members part of the mob.