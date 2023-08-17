Mumbai: Man Gets Crushed Under Train After He Slips And Falls On Track Amid Scuffle

An employee of Maharashtra's State Transport Corporation was killed after falling on the tracks and coming under a train after he got involved in an argument with a couple and the husband ended up punching him hard in his face at the Sion station, stated a Government Railway Police (GRP) official.

The victim who has been identified as Dinesh Rathod, was allegedly attacked by Avinash Mane (31), and his wife Sheetal Mane (30) was apprehended in connection with the brutal incident that happened on Sunday.

The argument broke out after the couple stepped down from a suburban train at Sion station where the woman argued with Rathod, a staffer of MSRTC, over an issue, informed the official.

Sheetal's husband saw what was happening and got furious after seeing that his wife was getting abused by the employee. After this a furious argument broke out between the two men and in the heat of the moment, the husband ended up hitting Rathod on the face. Due to this, he lost his balance, fall on the tracks, and got killed under a moving train.

Right after this, the transport corporation staffer was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the authorities declared him to be dead. The couple however left the spot just after the incident.

Based on the information provided by the eyewitnesses and on scanning CCTV footage, the police held Avinash Mane from the Dharavi area and later arrested his wife Sheetal too, informed the GRP official. Under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304, the couple was booked.

(With inputs from PTI)