Mumbai Man Gets Extortion Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Police Registers Case

A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly received an extortion call from a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang demanding Rs 20 lakh, police said on Saturday. The Dindoshi police on Friday registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the businessman who is a resident of the western suburb of Malad, an official said.

The complainant stated that he received a call from an unknown number on Thursday night and the caller introduced himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said. The caller demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant in the name of the jailed gangster, the official said. A case under section 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) has been registered and the police are collecting information about the caller, he added.

Businessman filed complaint

The businessman immediately filed a complaint at Mumbai's Dindoshi police station following which a case has been registered at the police station against an unknown person, Mumbai Police has started the investigation into this matter.

The police’s crime branch is parallelly probing the incident, a source in Mumbai police said, "The victim received a call from a US-based number, we suspect it to be done through a VPN route, we are investigating the matter." Whereas, the Mumbai Police zone 12 DCP Smita Patil said, "The investigation is under process, we are trying to locate the caller. The number used to demand money is a foreign number, we are doing a technical analysis of the number. Once the investigation proceeds will be able to share the details."

BJP MLA raises issue in Maharashtra assembly

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar from Mumbai’s suburb of Malad raised this Issue in the house and demanded action from the DCM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Bhatkalkar in the assembly on July 21 stated, "A businessman (victim name) resident of Malad in my constituency received three threat calls from unknown numbers on the name of Bishnoi gang, yesterday (20th July). The caller called thrice and demanded Rs 20 lakhs, I demand the home minister to hand over this case to the Mumbai crime branch."