Mumbai: Man Held For Getting Passport Made Using Relative's Address, Documents

The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man who had allegedly made a passport using the address and documents of a relative, an official said. The accused is a resident of Govandi area, but he used his brother-in-law's Kurla address to get his passport made, the official from Shivaji Park police said.

The police probe revealed that the accused had managed to get a passport using brother-in-law's documents and address in October 2003 and travelled abroad on several occasions in the last 20 years, he said. Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused from Govandi during the day, the official said. A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indian Passport Act has been registered against the accused, he said.