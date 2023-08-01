Last Updated:

Mumbai: Man Stabbed To Death Over Personal Enmity; One Held

The incident occurred in a public place, where Sandip Birare fatally stabbed Kishor Gaikwad in the neck with a knife.

Press Trust Of India

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death over personal enmity in a public place in suburban Powai here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim Kishor Gaikwad was allegedly attacked by one Sandip Birare on Monday night, an official from Powai police said.

The duo, both residents of Ramabai Chawl locality, had a personal dispute, he said.

Birare fatally stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife and killed him before fleeing the spot, the official said.

Passersby alerted the police and the accused was soon arrested, he said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

