Last Updated:

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out A Scrap Godown In Kurla; 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

As per the latest reports, 12 fire tenders and 12 water tankers have been rushed to the spot, and attempts to douse the fire are ongoing.

Written By
Ananya Varma

Image- republicworld.com


A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Kurla area on Tuesday. The fire is said to have started at a scrap godown at CST Road. As per the latest reports, 12 fire tenders and 12 water tankers have been rushed to the spot, and attempts to douse the fire are ongoing. No injuries have been reported so far. 

READ | Mumbai buildings with over 5 COVID-19 patients to be sealed

This comes two days after a major fire broke out at Mumbai's Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre. The Dahisar facility is one of the 8 centres set up for COVID-19 patients to augment hospital facilities. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no casualties were reported from the incident. 

READ | COVID-19 vaccine stock in Mumbai about to get over: Mayor

(With Agency Inputs)

READ | Mumbai's public transportation gets boost; ROPAX, Water Taxi services to start by December

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND