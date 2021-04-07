Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out A Scrap Godown In Kurla; 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Kurla area on Tuesday. The fire is said to have started at a scrap godown at CST Road. As per the latest reports, 12 fire tenders and 12 water tankers have been rushed to the spot, and attempts to douse the fire are ongoing. No injuries have been reported so far.

This comes two days after a major fire broke out at Mumbai's Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre. The Dahisar facility is one of the 8 centres set up for COVID-19 patients to augment hospital facilities. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no casualties were reported from the incident.

(With Agency Inputs)