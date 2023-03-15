Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Mulund

Around 80 persons were rescued while ten including three children were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a seven-storey residential building in suburban Mulund on Wednesday afternoon, a civic official said.

Fire Brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within 15 to 20 minutes, he said.

The flames, which erupted around 2.45 pm, were confined to electric wiring, installation, meters and switches in the common electric meter cabin on the ground floor of Jagruti building, he said.

As the entire staircase was filled with smoke, some residents were trapped inside.

Some 80 persons were rescued. Ten persons were found unconscious or otherwise unable to move in the staircase and were rushed to the nearby Agrawal Hospital, the official said.

Their condition was said to be stable, he added.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.