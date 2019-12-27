Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Sakinaka, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire has broken out at a factory in Ghatkopar in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The building is located in Subhash Nagar in the Saki Naka area. As per reports, the fire broke out at 5:40 pm on December 27. 10 fire tenders reached the spot immediately and the fire fighting operations to douse the fire are underway.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, however, no casualty has been reported so far.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a factory in Ghatkopar; fire tenders at spot. No casualties reported. — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

Also, Foam Tenders from MARG Group (HPCL, BPCL, IOC, BARC & RCF) and MBPT have been asked to deploy through DMCR. JCB, Dumpers & MCGM labours have been asked to sent from L-Ward.

Last week, a fire broke out in a 12-story building in the Ghatkopar area of ​​Mumbai. The firefighters had evacuated 20 people, including 15 women, from the building. As per reports, the fire had started on the fifth floor of the building. A fire official said that there was a fire at Shreeji Tower on Rajavadi Road at around 5.30 pm. Four fire engines had reached the spot immediately and the fire was doused within two hours.

