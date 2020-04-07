COVID-19: Mumbai Mayor Appeals To People To Stay Indoors, Urges Tablighis To Report

Amid the heightened tension over the surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai, the Mayor of the city, Kishori Pednekar, in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV appealed to the people to stay at home and follow the lockdown protocol to fight this war against the deadly virus.

Speaking of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees who returned to Mumbai and are in hiding, the Mayor said that BMC has set up camps for such people to come and get tested and the BMC officials also went door to door to identify such individuals.

READ | Two New COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai's Dharavi; Slum Area Tally 7

READ | Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Mumbai Man Marries Delhi Girl Through Video Call

"We have also set up camps to identify patients who have symptoms of flu, itching nose, feverish or cough. When we went door to door, we identified around 130 people with such symptoms of which maximum people to be positive. Such people are in hiding. Such people will infect the whole vicinity. There is no need to hide. Get yourself treated. There are people who are getting cured as well. There should be no fear and those people should come out and get themselves checked," Pednekar said.

She observed that while a large number of population is adhering to the lockdown protocol, a select few are violating the law. "Mumbai has such areas which have a high density of population, it will be a difficult situation if the virus reaches there. Hence we are requesting people to stay indoors and people listen to us, but there are 10 percent people who violate the protocol and unnecessarily come out on roads," the Mumbai Mayor said.

READ | Provide Travel Details, Mumbai Cops To Tablighi Jamaat Members

READ | Mumbai Man Claims Coronavirus A Govt Conspiracy; Is Arrested

Maharashtra: Worst-hit state

Maharashtra is one of the states which has seen an alarming swell in the number of cases as the state has reported 748 COVID-19 positive cases as on April 6, of which 45 lost their lives while 56 have recovered and discharged. Of the 748 cases in Maharashtra, 400 cases have been reported from Mumbai alone.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.