Mumbai Mayor Claims Kumbh Mela Returnees Will Spread COVID Like 'prasad'; Wants Lockdown

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar claimed on Satudrday that the devotees returning from the Kumbh Mela will distribute Coronavirus like 'prasad' and said that they should be quarantined 'at their own cost' on their arrival to the respective states. The Mumbai mayor's remarks on the Kumbh Mela attendees comes amid a huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra as well as in Mumbai. Mayor Kishori Pednekar revealed that the BMC was planning to put the Kumbh Mela returnees under quarantine upon their arrival to the city.

Speaking about the worsening COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, mayor Kishori Pednekar stated that while 95% of the people were following COVID-19 restrictions, the 5% of those who violated norms were causing problems to others. The BMC mayor opined that a complete lockdown should be imposed in order to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally tops 37.03 lakh

On Friday, April 16, Maharashtra recorded 63,729 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 37,03,584. At present, there are 6,38,034 active cases in the State. With 43,335 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 30,04,391. With Mumbai recording 8839 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

398 deaths — 53 from Mumbai, 44 from Pune, 35 from Ahmednagar, 31 from Nanded, 29 from Nashik, 23 from Nagpur, 21 from Latur, 12 each from Buldhana, Amravati and Osmanabad, 9 from Nandurbar, 8 each from Thane and Jalgaon, 7 each from Parbhani, Jalna and Ratnagiri, 6 each from Solapur, Sangli, Wardha and Chandrapur, 5 each from Yavatmal, Sindhudurg and Mira Bhayandar, 4 from Washim, three each from Beed, Hingoli, Kolhapur, Pimpri Chinchwad and Vasai Virar, two from Bhiwandi and one each from Gondia, Aurangabad, Dhule, Raigad and Panvel were reported on Friday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 234 occurred in the last 48 hours, 110 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 59,551 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,33,08,878 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 35,14,181 persons are under home quarantine, 25,168 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 15.89 per cent, 81.12 per cent and 1.61 per cent respectively.