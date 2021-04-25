Mumbai Mayor Contradicts BMC's 'centres Running Out Of COVID Vaccine Stocks' Claim

Even as several centres in Mumbai reported a shortage in the availability of COVID vaccines, the city's Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday assured that the municipal body has sufficient vaccines available in the hospitals and that more doses are expected to be delivered in the next two days.

“We have enough doses of Covaxin in our hospitals. We expect delivery of more doses of Covishield in a day or two. Today we have a good stock of Remdesivir,” Pednekar told ANI.

The Mayor’s statement however contradicts that of her own civic body about the availability of vaccines in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday posted a tweet informing that inoculation will be available only in a few centres across the city due to the limited supply of Coronavirus vaccines.

“Owing to a limited supply of vaccines, COVID Vaccination Centres will either be functional in the first half or till stocks last with preference to beneficiaries coming in for their second dose,” the BMC tweeted along with a list of centres providing vaccines on April 25.

It may be noted that 57 private vaccination centres in Mumbai were closed on Saturday, due to a shortage in vaccine stock. On Sunday, only 37 centres, including 30 public, and seven private vaccination centres will remain open for inoculation, until their stocks last. There are a total of 132 vaccine centres in Mumbai, of which 73 are private, 42 are municipal centres and 17 are government centres.

'Only 40,000 vaccine vials left'

BMC executive health officer Mangala Gomare said on Saturday night, “For Sunday’s inoculation drive, we may have approximately 40,000 vaccine vials left, and we are yet to calculate the exact figure. We received 50,000 vials on Friday night and distributed them in municipal and government centres. BMC is following up to receive more vaccine doses.”

Previously, on April 20, Mumbai received 110,000 vaccine doses. On Saturday, BMC vaccinated 37,489 beneficiaries of which 18,846 received their first jab, and 18,643 received their second jab. So far in Mumbai, a total of 1,857,439 beneficiaries have received their first vaccine dose, while 356,425 have received their second dose.