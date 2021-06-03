Mumbai Mayor Justifies Offensive Tweet, Says 'not Me But A Shiv Sainik Posted It In Anger'

After triggering a huge controversy, Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday claimed that it was not her, but a Shiv Sena activist who replied to a Mumbaikar in offensive language on his query about BMC's global tender for COVID vaccines. Narrating the entire episode, Pednekar who happens to belong to the Shiv Sena, said that while she was attending a function in the Bandra-Kurla Complex here on Wednesday, her mobile phone was handed over to a party activist who posted the tweet in a “fit of anger”. However, when she got her phone back, she immediately deleted the tweet, the mayor said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Faces Backlash Over Offensive Tweet To A Citizen

It all started when a Mumbaikar posed before the Mumbai Mayor a question related to the status of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) global COVID-19 vaccine supply contract on the social media platform. He wrote, "Who did you give the contract to". To every ones' surprise, like all other tweets, this tweet did not go unnoticed and was replied to by the lady herself. "To your father," she wrote.

The foul and offensive language of the Tweet caught the attention of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who took the opportunity to acquaint the lady with the netizens. "The lady in the below tweet is Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar," he wrote and went on to narrate the entire incident. When asked who got the Vaccination Contract by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, she wrote, ''your father." Having narrated the story, the leader pointed out that it was an 'insult to the people of Mumbai waiting for vaccination'.

This is an insult to all #Mumbaikars waiting for Vaccination #ShivSenaInsultsMumbaikars pic.twitter.com/nif3GztZi7 — Devang Dave (@DevangVDave) June 2, 2021

Thereafter, several netizens also came forward condemning the foul language used by the Mayor. While one user pointing out the foul language of the Mayor, highlighted that she was 'Abusing a common man', another as a follow-up response, added, "Shame".

Netizens also ridiculed her justification, as per which a Shiv Sena worker had replied to the post. "In today's date who does not lock their phones, and even if it was handed over to a party worker or someone, who shares the personal social media account access to a random person," a user asked while another wrote, "I think it would have been better if she'd said that she had given her phone to her 'niece'.

