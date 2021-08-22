Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Frontline COVID Warriors

In a heartwarming gesture, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar brightened the Raksha Bandhan day by tying Rakhi to COVID-19 frontline workers and praying for their prolonged health. He also thanked them for working selflessly to save lives throughout the pandemic.



The nurses, doctors and hospital staff are at the utmost risk of contracting the deadly virus, therefore, it is of utmost importance that their protection and safety are prioritised. To tie the sacred thread, she visited the Kasturba Hospital and celebrated Raksha Bandhan there.

Mumbai Mayor cautions people on COVID Third Wave

"There is a need to be cautious to avoid a third wave of the pandemic," she said while speaking to ANI. Pednekar further advised people not to congregate during the festival and to adhere to COVID guidelines.

"The outbreak has been greatly decreased, but it is far from over. Now we're seeing black fungus and Delta plus varieties. The third wave can also infect youngsters. We must exercise caution," Kishori Pednekar stated



Children will bear the brunt of the third wave, according to the mayor. In the meantime, the mayor reprimanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for organising a statewide Jan Ashirwad Yatra amid the outbreak.

"BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is nothing but a yatra of deceit. People are witnessing what they're doing. They will give their 'aashirwad' in due time. If they want to work, then they should provide COVID vaccines for people," she said.

COVID-19 cases on a decline

Mumbai reported 259 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to an official health bulletin released on Saturday. There are 2825 active cases in the city. According to figures published on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 30,948 new coronavirus infections, with active cases falling to 3,53,398 and accounting for 1.09% of overall infections.

The overall number of cases of COVID-19 has risen to 3,24,24,234. According to data updated at 8 a.m. on Sunday, the death toll has risen to 4,34,367, with 403 new fatalities. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,53,398, the lowest level in 152 days, according to the ministry. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 97.57%, the highest since March 2020.

