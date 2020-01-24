Mumbai Metro Offers Unlimited Rides On New Monthly Pass

The Mumbai Metro on Wednesday introduced an unlimited monthly pass and a return journey token. With the pass, commuters can now undertake any number of trips in a month. Earlier, the monthly pass of the Mumbai Metro had restricted trips. Mumbai Metro One recently introduced QR-coded tickets as well.

The Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One said that Metros in India and abroad have traditionally offered two ticketing products, a token for a single journey travel and a card as a wallet. Commuters now will get unlimited rides on new monthly passes that cost as much as Rs 1,400. At present, the monthly pass offers only 45 trips on the entire network, which connects Ghatkopar and Versova. The new monthly pass is only Rs 25 more than the existing pass.

According to the statement issued from the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), commuters will enjoy their unlimited ride on the pass for the entirety of its validity. The validity period has been fixed at 30 days. The pass will be issued through the Metro Rewards smart card. “Looking at the needs of Mumbaikars, Mumbai Metro One has introduced these two additional travel products,” a spokesperson said.

‘Monthly Unlimited pass’

MMOPL commuters are presently using a pass known as the 45-Trip monthly pass. This hugely popular product will continue to be available to commuters of Mumbai Metro One. ‘Monthly Unlimited pass’ will be the upgraded version of the present pass. Commuters can pay an extra Rs 25 for their unlimited monthly pass. Similar to a season ticket of the Indian Railways, the pass will not be transferable. Under the new scheme, the Andheri to Saki Naka pass will cost Rs 800, while 45-Trip pass will be available at Rs 775. The unlimited pass to travel between Versova and Ghatkopar will cost Rs 1400.

(with inputs from agencies)