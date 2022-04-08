Mumbai: MSRTC Workers Detained For Protesting Outside NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Residence

In a massive development, hundreds of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers protested outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday. Many of these workers who were protesting at Pawar's Silver Oak residence were later detained and taken into custody by the Mumbai Police as stone-pelting reportedly ensued during their agitation. This comes as the MSRTC workers have been protesting for a year and have put forth their demands, mainly the merging of MSRTC with the state government.

The ST workers were seen raising slogans against the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. Sources also informed Republic Media Network that the agitating workers also threw their slippers and shoes toward Pawar's residence. It should be noted that Sharad Pawar's NCP is a constituent of the state's ruling alliance. Meanwhile, NCP's Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule was seen urging the MSRTC workers to call off their protests, while assuring that their issues will be addressed.

"I am ready to have dialogue and talk with you, but you need to stop violence. The security of my family is important as they are all inside the house," said Supriya Sule

Maharashtra Transport Minister rules out MSRTC merger

However, the Maharashtra government has refused to budge and the state's Transport Minister Anil Parab while speaking in the Assembly on March 25 had categorically avered that the MSRTC will not be merged with the Maharashtra government. Moreover, he had also urged the protesting workers to return to work by March 30.

“The three-member committee gave its report and the state government accepted the same in its cabinet meeting. The committee has ruled out the merger demand in its report. The report throws light on financial, legal and administrative aspects,” Parab said. “The MSRTC and the state government gave the staffers more than what they could give. Hence, in this backdrop, I request the staffers to resume work on March 30,” he said, adding that the state-run undertaking had not sacked anyone so far.

Moreover, he also dismissed reports that claim that hundreds of MSRTC workers have committed suicide. Parab instead remarked that '48 have committed suicide' due to irregular salary while some workers committed suicide due to debt or personal reasons, as reported by PTI

MSRTC workers protest

The MSRTC employees protest has been going on since October 28. Thousands of MSRTC employees are protesting against the state government and have demanded that the department should be merged with the state government. The same would give them better salaries and greater job security. The merger will also enable the workers to avail benefits that are granted to the state government employees. During the initial strike, much of the transport service remained closed within the state while the state government faced a financial brunt of Rs 1600 crore because of the continued strike.

With PTI inputs