Mumbai Murder Accused Chopped Body, Boiled, Minced To Pieces

Mumbai saw a re-run of the Shraddha Walkar murder that took place in Delhi last year, after a 56-year-old man killed his 32-year-old live-in partner, chopped off her body into 20 pieces, boiled them in a cooker, ground them in a mixer and then disposed them off. Police have recovered a blood-stained electric tree cutter, a used cooker, a mixer and a part of a leg preliminarily believed to belong to the deceased from an apartment in Mumbai's Mira Road.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Sane and has been sent to police custody till June 16. Cops are now interrogating the accused to gather more evidence. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the accused allegedly murdered his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, cut her body into pieces and kept them in buckets and vessels in the kitchen.

In a bid to dispose the chopped body parts, he first boiled the body parts in a cooker, then minced them in a mixer before dumping them secretly. He is also said to have applied oil on the body parts to mask the stench from spreading. A Mumbai police official said some body parts were seized from the kitchen and sent to Sir JJ Hospital for forensic analysis.

An FIR registered

An FIR has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false evidence to screen offender) along with Section 302 (murder). The FIR states that the police first received information about the incident on June 7 after the neighbour observed unpleasant odour emanating from the flat over the last two days.

The neighbour, identified as Rahul Balasaheb Bhagvat, told the police that a bad stick was emanating from the home of the deceased. When the smell grew stronger, he went and knocked at their door, but no one responded. That is when he decided to call the cops.

Police had to break open the door

A police team rushed to the spot and then broken open the door and entered the flat. Inside the flat, cops found a blood-stained tree-cutter and chopped and decomposed body parts of the deceased. A cooker, a mixer and other articles. Locals reportedly told the police that the couple had been living in the flat for the last three years. Police are still investigating the incident.

The incident has uncanny similarities with the Shraddha Walkar murder case last year in which a 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was allegedly strangled and killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who then allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces and disposed them off in the jungles of Mehrauli and other parts of Delhi.