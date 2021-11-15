Mumbai NCB Seizes 1127 Kg Of Marijuana In Maharashtra's Nanded; Two Held

In a massive drugs bust, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1127 kg consignment of marijuana on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Nanded district, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede said. He informed that the consignment was brought from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. Two people have been intercepted. They will be produced before the court.

The NCB officials reportedly got a tip-off about the huge quantity of drugs being brought to Maharashtra, following a trap was laid. The drugs were recovered from a truck. During the search, 1127 kgs of narcotic substances were recovered. The drugs were reported hidden inside gunny bags.

"This consignment was to be delivered at Jalgaon (MH) and for onwards distribution to other parts of Maharashtra. It is pertaining to mention that the seizure 1127 Kgs of Marijuana (Ganja) is one of the highest quantity seizures done by NCB, Mumbai. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 98/2021. Follow-up operation is going on to nab the receiver," the NCB said in a statement.

NCB is an anti-drugs agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency is tasked with combating trafficking and the use of illicit substances under the provisions of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 16 lakh in Mumbai

On October 20, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested two drug peddlers from Mumbai's Andheri area and seized more than 160 grams of drugs worth Rs 16 lakh from their possession. The drug peddlers were identified as Altaf Abdulrahman Seikh and Abdullah Iqbal Seikh.

On October 1, the anti-drugs agency raided a luxury cruise ship and busted an alleged drugs rave party. A day later, multiple people were arrested including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

