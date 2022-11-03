Mumbai NCB To Get Two Sniffer Dogs To Help In Fight Against Drugs

The Mumbai zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau will get two sniffer dogs and three handlers in the next few days to nab drug couriers, an official said on Thursday.

The proposal for such highly-trained dogs and handlers was recently sanctioned by the NCB headquarters, he added.

We will get the canines in the next few days and the issue of allotting space for their lodging will be resolved soon, he said.

"We will use these dogs to sniff and seize drugs at Mumbai Airport, Air Cargo Complex, Foreign post office, Nhava Sheva Container Terminal in Navi Mumbai," said NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate.

There has been an increase in drug smuggling using couriers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and these highly-trained canines will help detect narcotics and synthetic drugs, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)