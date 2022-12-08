Mumbai: Of 3,668 Cyber Crime Cases Till Sep 2022, More Than 1,000 Accounted For Online/credit Card Fraud

The Mumbai Police's cyber crime wing has registered a total of 3,668 cases till September this year, of which cases related to online fraud or credit cards accounted for as many as 1,073 cases, an official said here.

Of the 3,668 cases, 214 were cracked with the arrest of 334 people, he said.

A total of 299 cases were related to obscene emails or MMS posts in which 94 people were arrested, the official said.

''For fake social media profiles or morphing e-mails 108 cases were reported and 25 people were arrested. As many as 1,073 cases relating to credit card or online fraud were registered, in which 16 people were arrested and 1,141 cases of cheating were registered in which 41 people were arrested," he said.

Seven cases relating to tampering with computer source code, 31 cases of phishing or spoofing mail, 22 cases of pornography, 46 hacking, 66 gift fraud, 154 purchase fraud, 85 job fraud 85, 16 insurance fraud, four admission fraud, 47 fake website, 27 matrimonial fraud, 16 crypto currency fraud, 96 loan fraud 96, 143 data theft, 65 sextortion, among others were registered by the cyber cell.

"Currently Mumbai's population is over two crore and cases related to cyber crime are increasing day by day. Therefore, 220 police personnel, including constables, are being trained to deal with such cases," the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)