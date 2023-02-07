Mumbai On High Alert After Threat Call, Security Agencies Beef Up Vigilance

Mumbai was put on high alert Monday after the police received a threat call from an unidentfied caller who claimed to be a member of the Indian Mujahideen. The caller reportedly threatened to carry out a terror attack in India's financial capital. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra were put under high alert.

Police later identified the caller as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a member of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. A complaint has been filed and an investigation is underway.

This is not the first terror threat in Mumbai this year. Only last week, the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received an email which mentioned a terror outfit threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai. An investigation traced the IP address of the sender to Pakistan.

Further, on Saturday, Mumbai city police found a thread of messages on Twitter which showed some people are planning to execute a 26/11-like attack in Mumbai.

White House On 26/11 Attack

Amid these threats, the US President's office issued a statement on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Responding to a question, state department spokesperson Ned Price said the brutal attacks are vivid in the memory of both India and the United States.

"We can all remember the horrific imagery of that day, the assault on the hotel, the bloodshed that resulted, and it's why we've continued to insist on accountability for the perpetrators of this, not only the individual operatives who took so many innocent lives that day but the terrorist groups that were behind this, that helped to orchestrate it as well," he said.