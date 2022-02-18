Mumbai: PM Modi Flags Off Thane-Diva Line, 34 New AC Trains; 'bows' To Chhatrapati Shivaji

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated 9.44-km-long 5th and 6th railway lines connecting Thane-Diva on Friday, February 18. The inauguration was done in the presence of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

PM Modi remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ahead of his birth anniversary tomorrow. PM Modi said, "Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. First of all, I bow at the feet of the great hero of the country, the protector of India's pride, identity and culture of India."

Elaborating on two new railway lines, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to every Mumbaikar on the launch of the newly built 5th and 6th rail line between Thane-Diva. This new rail line will bring a big change in the lives of Mumbaikars, increasing their Ease of Living. This new railway line will give more momentum to the never-ending life of Mumbai."

36 new trains were also inaugurated, out of which 34 were AC local trains. Talking about the same, PM said, "From today 36 new locals are going to run on the Central Railway line. Most of these are also AC trains. This is part of the central government's commitment to expand the facilities of the local, modernize the local."

PM Modi on the bullet train

The Prime Minister also talked about Mumbai-Ahemdabad express train (bullet) and hoped that the project will be completed soon. He said, "Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed ​​Rail is the need of the hour today for Mumbai. This will strengthen Mumbai's potential, Mumbai's identity as the City of Dreams. This project should be completed at a fast pace, it is the priority of all of us."

Elaborating about his new plan he added, "In the past, infrastructure projects ran for years because of lack of coordination from planning to execution. It is not possible to build the infrastructure of 21st century India with this approach. That's why we have made PM Gatishakti National Masterplan."

Vande Bharat Train

PM Modi ended his speech talking about the Vande Bharat train and promised that India will have more than 400 modern Vande Bharat trains.

He added, "The modern railway stations of Gandhinagar and Bhopal are becoming the identity of the railways. Today more than 6000 railway stations have been connected with WiFi facilities. Vande Bharat trains are giving speed and modern convenience to the country's railways. 400 new Vande Bharat trains will start serving the countrymen in the coming years."