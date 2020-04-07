The Debate
Twitter's GIF 'mood-check' Ends In Mumbai Police Forwarding Lockdown Plaint To Thane Cops

General News

Reacting to Mumbai Police' GIF encouraging to follow lockdown protocol, a Twitter user raised concern over people stepping out for morning walks in her vicinity

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai Police

Amid the testing times due to COVID-19 crisis, Police are going all out and making every effort to contain the spread of the virus. Besides being vigilant and active on duty, Mumbai Police on Monday posted a gif on Twitter to encourage people to follow the lockdown protocol and avoid stepping out of their homes. This came as a response to Twitter asking for 'mood-check' gifs

READ | Two New COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai's Dharavi; Slum Area Tally 7

READ | 26 More Health Workers Positive For Coronavirus At Mumbai's Now Shut Wockhardt Hospital

Responding to the post, a Twitter user from Dombivali near Mumbai raised concern about people stepping out for morning walks in her vicinity. This, Mumbai Police promptly directed to Thane Police as Dombivali comes in Thane district. Mumbai Police even tagged Thane Police in the tweet to bring the issue to their notice. To this, even Thane Police quickly responded assuring the Twitter user that her complaint has been duly noted.

"Your complaint has been reported to Manpada Police Station for necessary action," Thane Police tweeted in Marathi.

READ | Horrific Racial Discrimination Amid Covid In Mumbai As biker Spits On North-east Woman 

READ | Mumbai Man Claims Coronavirus A Govt Conspiracy; Is Arrested 

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is one of the states which has seen an alarming swell in the number of cases. The state has reported 748 positive cases of Coronavirus while 45 have succumbed to the virus whereas 56 have recovered and discharged as on April 6. Of the 748 cases in Maharashtra, 400 cases have been reported from Mumbai alone.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.

(Image - PTI)

First Published:
