Mumbai Police Answers Netizen's Query On Meeting Girlfriend Amid COVID; Netizens Respond

Maharashtra is reeling under a severe COVID-19 spread currently and the government has responded by imposing lockdown-like restrictions. Citizens are allowed to venture out only for essential services, and the police does not seem in any mood to give any leeway for any non-essential activity. This was evident with Mumbai Police’s response to a netizen keen to meet his girlfriend amid the restrictions.

Mumbai Police’s response to netizen amid restrictions wins praises

Mumbai Police had recently set up three stickers to be stuck on vehicles, red, green and orange. The red sticker was to be used by healthcare professionals, ambulances and other medical services providers; the green sticker for those transporting essential items like groceries, vegetables, etc. and orange sticker for those working with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and those employed in essential services like electricity, media, etc.

Amid these rules, a netizen wrote to Mumbai Police on which sticker he should stick on his vehicle to meet his girlfriend as he was ‘missing’ her.

@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss herðŸ˜” — Ashwin Vinod (@AshwinVinod278) April 22, 2021

The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police had a response to the query, quipping that the reason might be ‘essential’ for the netizen, but it did not fall under the essential and emergency categories. Mumbai Police also consoled the Twitter user but writing, "Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier."

With the ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ message, the handle wished the netizen a 'lifetime' together and that the current restrictions was just a 'phase.'

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories!



Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier



P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Netizens were impressed by the answer and laughed out loud, and wrote ‘what a reply’ and more in the comments section.

What a replyðŸ˜–ðŸ˜– — Sukriti Chakravarty (@CS_Sukriti) April 22, 2021

What a sweet reply. — Kushru misstry (@KushruM) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed 7,684 new COVID- 19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 6,01,590. It also recorded 62 deaths, as the tally climbed up to 12,501. Maharashtra continued to be worst-affected state in the pandemic, as it recorded 67,468 cases in the span of 24 hours on Wednesday, as well the highest-ever 568 deaths in the same time frame.