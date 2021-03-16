Mumbai Police API Riyaz Kazi Questioned By NIA Post-Sachin Vaze's Arrest In Antilia Probe

Mumbai Police API Riyaz Kazi arrived at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office on Tuesday for questioning in the Antilia bomb scare probe for the third consecutive day. As per reports, Kazi had written to now suspended Sachin Vaze's housing society seeking CCTV footage on behalf of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). Riyaz Kazi will also be confronted with controversial Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze, who was arrested by NIA on Saturday night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25, as per NIA. The Maharashtra ATS is meanwhile investigating the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question.

Hectic meetings in Mumbai

Meanwhile, IPS officer Rajnesh Seth met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is also scheduled to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Repeating his party NCP's line from Monday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the MVA government will not protect anyone and also assured of a thorough investigation in the Mansukh Hiren's murder case by the ATS. Refuting reports of meeting CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the case, Ajit Pawar said that such periodic review meetings were regularly carried out, adding that the CM had said that all those involved in the case will be investigated. Further, the NCP leader claimed that all parties (MVA allies) had agreed to the investigation.

On Monday, senior NCP leader and state minister Jayant Patil addressed media following party supremo Sharad Pawar's meeting with Maharashtra ministers, and said that Sachin Vaze's suspension and case were not discussed. The NCP's meeting came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar held their own meeting at the CM's Varsha Bungalow, where Joint CP Crime Milind Bharambe was also present. Jayant Patil asserted that there was no attempt by the Shiv Sena or the MVA government to protect anyone involved in the case.

Sachin Vaze & Antilia bomb scare

Controversial Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze was suspended by the force following his arrest by the NIA in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin sticks-laden SUV and a threat letter being found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia on February 25. Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek.

Deceased car owner Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in the possession of API Sachin Vaze since November 2020. After the cop's alleged connection with Mansukh Hiren came to light, the case was transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and subsequently to the NIA, with Devendra Fadnavis producing call records (CD-R) to support his serious allegations regarding Vaze.

After over 12 hours of interrogation in relation to the bomb scare, the NIA arrested Vaze on Saturday night, even as he denied any involvement in the crime. An NIA special court thereafter remanded him to NIA custody till March 25. As per sources, the NIA is also attempting to ascertain the identity of the person who was captured by a CCTV camera - clad in a PPE suit - and walking out of the vehicle parked outside Antillia on February 25.