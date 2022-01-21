Mumbai Police Arrests 3 Youths From Haryana For Making Obscene Remarks In 'Clubhouse' Chat

On Thursday, Mumbai Police arrested three youth from Haryana for allegedly making abusive and objectionable remarks against women on the 'Clubhouse' audio chat app. Following a complaint by a woman, the arrests were made.

Two out of three accused persons, Jaishnav and Yash were arrested from Haryana's Faridabad while Akash was nabbed from Karnal. The Mumbai Police has received the transit remand of three days. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police was investigating the case. Under IPC Sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a), 354(d), and Section 67 of IT, the accused Jaishnav Kakkar (21), Yash Parashar (22), and Akash Suyal (19) have been booked.

Delhi Police File FIR Over Obscene Remarks Against Muslim Women In Clubhouse Chat

The Delhi Commission for Women Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police demanding action against some people who made "obscene comments against Muslim women" on an app, following which an FIR was registered in the matter. The DCW said it had taken suo-moto cognisance of a video posted on Twitter, which showed a Clubhouse conversation where Muslim women and girls were being referred to in a disparaging way.

"In the said conversation, the participants are clearly heard making obscene, vulgar, and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls. The Commission took strong note of the case and has sought from Delhi police urgent and strict action against the persons involved," the panel said.

The Sections include 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), according to police.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal demanded stern action against the culprits as such incidents against Muslim women and girls are increasing in the country. ''They are being constantly targeted and have to face disgusting sexual comments,'' she said.

This comes days after hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the Bulli Bai mobile application. The 'Bulli Bai' portal sparked massive outrage across the country for sharing pictures of women from various professions including journalists, social workers, and others accompanied by derogatory content. This holds similarity to the 'Sulli Deals' upload that happened in July last year. It is learnt that the 'Bulli Bai' app worked similar to how Sulli Deals did.

