Mumbai Police Arrests 6 Shiv Sena Workers Over Ruckus Outside Rana Couple's Residence

The Khar police on Sunday apprehended six Shiv Sena workers after police registered a case on Saturday against party workers who created ruckus outside the residence of independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. The development comes at a time when both Navneet and Ravi Rana have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the Bandra court's holiday bench. It is pertinent to mention here that the Mumbai Police have invoked sedition charges against the couple.

In a related development, BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya came under attack despite having Z security cover as he was leaving Khar Police Station after attempting to meet Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. He sustained a minor injury after the window of his SUV was shattered as a result of the stone-pelting. According to Somaiya, at least 70-80 Shiv Sena workers were responsible for the attack which purportedly took place in the presence of Mumbai Police personnel.

Rana couple sent to judicial custody

The Bandra court's holiday bench on Sunday rejected the police's remand application but ruled in favour of the judicial custody of the Rana couple. Though the latter applied for bail, the court asked the police to file its response on April 27 whereas the hearing on this application will take place on April 29.

They were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday despite taking back their decision to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'- the Maharashtra CM's residence. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana will be taken to the Byculla Jail and the Arthur Road Jail respectively.

The entire controversy over loudspeakers had started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 had asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Even as the state government announced that it will call an all-party meeting to take a final decision in this regard, the situation took a fresh turn after the Rana couple decided to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree on Saturday.