SHOCKING: Man Pretended To Be IPS Officer, Abducted Surat Businessman, Extorted Rs 15 Lakh

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a man for posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Bengaluru and allegedly abducting a Surat-based businessman from whom he also extorted Rs 15 lakh. According to Mumbai police, the accused took the businessman to Surat in Gujarat and was released only after the latter gave up his expensive smartphone and smartwatch along with Rs 15 lakh.

Accused sent to police custody till October 13.

According to ANI, the accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar Sharma. The complaint filed by the Surat-based businessman states that Sharma, posing as an IPS officer had approached him to get his imported cloth cargo released from the Mumbai Port. When the complainant met him in Mumbai, the impersonator assaulted him and abducted him to Surat.

When the victim got suspicious about the fake officer he approached Mumbai Police which arrested him from Bengaluru. He is arrested under IPC sections 364(a), 342, 386, 170, 323, 504, 120(b) and 34 IPC along with sections 3 and 25 of Arms act. He was produced before a competent court which has remanded him into police custody till October 13.

Maharashtra man arrested for duping job aspirants

In a similar incident, a 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as an Indian Foreign Service officer and duping people with bogus government job offers, police said on Saturday. Prem Vakapalli, who hails from Karnataka, used to tell people he was attached to the ministry of external affairs (MEA) as a Class I officer, said Senior Inspector VC Labde of Nalasopara police station. "He showed job seekers fake IDs, bogus appointment letters etc. Once he collected money from the victim, he would disappear. After one such person filed a complaint here, we arrested Vakapalli," the senior police official said.

(With agency inputs) (Image credits: ANI)