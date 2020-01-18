Mumbai Police Arrests Man For Duping 25 Girls By Posing As IAS Officer On Matrimonial Site

Mumbai police on Saturday, January 18, arrested a man for duping around 25 girls by posing as an IAS or IPS officer on a matrimonial website. Identified as Aditya Mhatre, the accused lured girls on the matrimonial websites and later duped them to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

About the case

Speaking to the media, Senior Police Inspector of the Dindoshi police station, Dharendra Kamble, said that the 32-year-old accused made his profile on a prominent marriage website and used it to commit fraud with approximately 25 girls. He further stated that Mhatre had also posted his pictures with imported cars on his social media accounts to create an impression of him being rich. He further convinced the girls this way and trapped them, stated the SPI.

Speaking about the accused, the senior police inspector said, "By profession, he is a civil engineer but he used to pose as an IAS or IPS officer or said he was in another prominent government post to lure girls and extract Rs 5 to 15 lakh from each girl." After a complaint was lodged against the accused a few days earlier, the police finally nabbed him on Saturday.

(With ANI Inputs)