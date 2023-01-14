Mumbai Police Arrests Six For Putting Up Chhota Rajan's Poster In Malad's Kabbadi Event

Mumbai police, on January 14, arrested six people for putting up a poster for a kabaddi competition featuring the picture of gangster Chhota Rajan.

The poster, which was found in the Malad area, 'welcomed the honoured dignitaries' in the competition scheduled for January 14-15, which coincided with the gangster's birthday. Among the six people arrested, is the man who organised the programme for the occasion, according to Mumbai police.

In the poster that is going viral, the gangster's picture can be seen positioned on the top with several other people featured below. It is suspected that the remaining are organisers of the event, however, it has not been clarified yet.

Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan, who used to work for the underworld, was arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia and was deported to India. He has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail for murder since then. The gangster was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 for allegedly murdering journalist J Dey in 2011.

As of December 2022, only 14 cases were pending out of 71 filed against him. He has been acquitted in several cases against him as the prosecution failed to bring enough witnesses or support the case which would have led to him being found guilty. Also in 2022, the gangster was discharged from the murder case of Majid Khan, owner of MK Builders in Bandra. The businessman is said to have allegedly been killed by his gang in 1999, however, Rajan was acquitted as the court did not find sufficient evidence brought forth by the prosecution against him.