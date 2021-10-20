Mumbai Police Busts Sex Tourism Racket, 2 Arrested & 2 Victims Rescued By Crime Branch

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday informed that two people were detained and two were rescued after a sex tourism network was busted. According to a news statement issued by the police, a trap was set up after receiving credible information that a lady arrested in 2020 under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act is running a sex tourism scam with a companion.

Police officers posing as decoy customers set up a trap. According to the press release, the suspects planned a vacation to Goa and selected two girls.

Sex tourism racket busted at Mumbai Airport; 2 arrested and 2 victims rescued by Crime branch. Case registered under sections 370(2)(3) of ipc r/w 4,5 PITA Act: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Sex tourism racket busted at Mumbai Airport

The police note said in the press note, "Trap was laid at Airport where the three girls met an officer and others who acted as decoy customers. Money and air ticket were exchanged, on a signal received from them, the team apprehended three women. On questioning them, officials learnt about the main accused who had entered departure gate and got herself the boarding pass."

The primary suspect was caught with the assistance of the CISF and airport police. She was taken into custody for questioning and confessed to her crime. She was later brought before a judge, who ordered her to be held in police custody for one day. The victims, on the other hand, have been transported to a shelter home, according to the release.

NIA files charge sheet against 6 in Sri Lanka human trafficking case

Last week, the NIA filed a charge sheet before a special court against six people for their alleged involvement in an organised international trafficking racket over the India-Sri Lanka maritime border, an official told PTI. Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, SathamUshen, Abdul Muheetu, and Socrates, all Tamil Nadu citizens, have been charged under various sections of the IPC, according to an NIA officer. They have been charged with participating in an organised international trafficking ring over the India-Srilanka maritime border by recruiting Sri Lankan people under the guise of migrating to Canada and confining them in various locations in India, according to an NIA officer.

The complaint was filed in Mangaluru in June against 25 Sri Lankans based on information that some Sri Lankans were staying at a lodge without proper documents, according to the officer, who added that 13 more Sri Lankans were detained during subsequent raids.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage