Mumbai Police Commissioner Talks About Challenging Times Amid COVID-19; Issues Appeal

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale opened up on the challenging time for policing during the COVID-19 crisis. Lauding the people of Mumbai for abiding by the new novel coronavirus curbs, he mentioned that police personnel had been deployed at entry points into the city for checking vehicles. Stressing that the entire police department is working for the enforcement of lockdown, he elaborated on the colour-coded stickers to be used on vehicles ferrying essential service providers.

Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale remarked, "The situation is not out of control. I must appreciate that the citizens of Mumbai city are really respecting the government directives and obeying the rules. But at the same time, some aberrations will be definitely there."

"We have devised a three colour code system, i.e Red, Green and Yellow. These three colour code stickers are to be fixed on vehicles that are from the respective essential services. Like Red is for all medical services- from doctors to patients and all medical supplies. Green is for all food items- bakery products, dairy products and all those transport vehicles carrying food articles and to the food delivery systems like Zomato and Swiggy. And the last is the yellow category which covers all the essential services which include architects, contractors, advocates apart from regular essential services like telephone, BEST, BMC officials and other people," he added.

Challenge facing Mumbai Police

Talking about the challenge to keep Mumbai Police personnel non-infected, Nagrale said, "The biggest challenge that we as Mumbai Police is facing is to keep our men secured and non-infected. Ever since the calamity started i.e March-April 2020, we had got a total of 8,300 infections. Though, out of this, a very good recovery rate of 87% is there. At the same time, we have lost 103 officers and men. So that is a big loss for us." On this occasion, he also appealed to Mumbaikars to obey all instructions given by the police or BMC and wear a mask while step out for essential activities. At present, there are 89,934 active novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai while 4,96,263 patients have been discharged and 12,439 deaths have been reported.