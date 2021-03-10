Mumbai Police's Sachin Vaze Transferred Amid Allegations In Mansukh Hiren's Alleged Murder

In a breaking development, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh informed the state's Legislative Council on Wednesday that controversial Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze has been transferred out of the Crime Branch following allegations leveled against him in relation with the Antilia bomb scare case. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis had demanded Sachin Vaze's arrest and had produced CD-R call records amid the political storm over businessman Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder. Hiren was the owner of the Scorpio car that was found laden with explosives outside Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP had protested in the Vidhan Sabha demanding for the Maharashtra government to suspend Sachin Vaze and arrest him. As per sources, Sachin Vaze is set to hold a press conference at 2 pm on Wednesday, after being shunted out. He was serving in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch as an API.

Sachin Vaze transferred out of Crime Branch: Deshmukh

"A case has been registered in the Mansukh Hiren death case by Maharashtra ATS, and ATS professionally investigating the entire matter. Opposition leaders of Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, we have requested them, if they have any proof then hand over to Maharashtra ATS. Strict action will be initiated against the culprit. No one will be spared. With the demand of suspension and arrest of Sachin Vaze by the opposition leaders, we have transferred Sachin Vaze from his current office," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

Ex-CM Fadnavis levels serious allegations against Sachin Vaze

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had levelled serious allegations against Sachin Vaze, in relation to the Antilla bomb case and car owner Mansukh Hiren's subsequent death. Fadnavis demanded Sachin Vaze's arrest under Section 201 (Destruction of Evidence) of the IPC. The BJP leader had claimed that Hiren had been murdered following which his body had been dumped into the Kalwa creek. Further, Fadnavis also pointed out that Hiren's wife, in her statement to the police, had said that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020.

Fadnavis went on to claim that Vaze had forced Hiren to allegedly write a letter to the Maharashtra CM, Home Minister and Police Commissioner. To support his argument, Fadnavis had presented Sachin Vaze's CD-R records in the Vidhan Sabha.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilla

On February 25, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Police's team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (a green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM on the previous night.

On March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek. Police initially claimed that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. However, Hiren's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Vimla Hiren said her husband could have never thought about taking his own life and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Amid various other threads coming to light and both cases - Antilia bomb case and Mansukh Hiren's death - being raised in the Maharashtra assembly, the NIA has now taken over the former, whereas the Maharashtra ATS is investigating the latter.

