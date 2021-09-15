Mumbai Police Crime Branch Arrests Travel Agent In Connection With Pakistan Terror Plot

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a travel agent who booked a train ticket for the arrested terrorist Jaan Mohammed Shaikh. After the major terror plot was busted by the Delhi Police Special Cell and other state police departments, the Mumbai Police too started their investigation. According to sources, the travel agent named Ajgar has been detained and his interrogation is going on. Moreover, Ajgar had booked a train ticket for Jaan Mohammed Shaikh who travelled from Mumbai Central to Delhi on September 13.

In addition, sources further revealed that Ajgar and Jaan Mohammed Shaikh are residents of Dharavi in Mumbai. The ticket was booked by Ajgar based on the instructions of Shaikh and both accused know each other. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has called for a meeting. The meeting will be attended by Maharashtra ATS Chief, DGP Sanjay Pandey and Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

I've called a meeting (regarding arrest of the accused terrorist from the State by the Delhi Police Special Cell y'day). Maharashtra ATS Chief, DGP Sanjay Pandey & Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale will be present at meeting: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil pic.twitter.com/iEoPwZjd5u — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

Major terror plot busted in 3-state operation; Six arrested

In a massive operation, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists, officials said. The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Ramleela, they said. Police said that Pakistan-based Anees Ibrahim, who is the brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan. Interrogation has revealed that the Pakistan terror module was being operated through two components via underworld and the Pak-ISI trained terror module, they said.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested, following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Among the arrested, Osama and Qamar are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs, police said.

(Image credits: Republic)