Mumbai Police Crime Branch Summons Its Former CP Param Bir Singh In Extortion Case

An absconding Param Bir Singh, who may even have fled the country amid a host of FIRs and summons by the Chandiwal commission, has now also been summoned by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with the extortion and bribery case. Ironically, this means the Mumbai Police has sent a summons to its own former Commissioner, asking him to join the investigation on October 12. Param Bir is also being investigated by the Mumbai Police which is trying to determine how he empowered Sachin Vaze to an extent where he was effectively running the Crime Branch, despite the presence of more senior officers.

A case of extortion was registered against the former top cop of Mumbai Param Bir Singh, his aide and sacked cop Sachin Vaze, and others, at the Goregaon police station. The Mumbai Crime Branch has pasted a notice outside Param Bir's residence, asking him to appear before it on Tuesday for questioning.

Param Bir Singh summoned by Mumbai Police

The officer, who is currently the DG of the Maharashtra Home Guard but hasn't shown up to work for months, has also not appeared before any of the investigative agencies since June. He has been evading the summons issued by the Justice Chandiwal Commission, which is probing his allegations against Anil Deshmukh. This, despite multiple FIRs and arrest warrants piling up against him.

In September, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that Param Bir Singh seems to have fled India to escape investigation. The state Home Minister also assured of action against Param Bir if such directions are issued by the Justice Chandiwal Panel, which is probing his case. Earlier this week, the Panel pulled up the former Mumbai CP and demanded to know how a man of his rank could disappear.

Multiple cases against Param Bir Singh

In April, Param Bir Singh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that then-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had directed Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore from over 1,700 bars, restaurants, and establishments in Mumbai. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating Param Bir's allegations against the NCP leader, the ex-CP himself has been accused in five extortion & corruption cases - including by two bookies who accused Param Bir of extorting and deceitfully charging them in betting cases.

Police Inspector Bhimrao Gadge also accused Param Bir Singh of interfering in a probe on collusion between builders and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials to dupe the Maharashtra government of Rs 124 crore. The inspector also alleged that Param Bir had ordered him to remove the names of some municipal officials and builders from the chargesheet. On rejecting his demands, Gadge alleged that he was wrongfully imprisoned in a frivolous case till his acquittal by a court in September 2017.