Mumbai Police DCP Zone III Summoned By Maharashtra HRC Over Arnab Goswami’s Arrest

On Thursday, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III for Mumbai Police's initiation of the chapter proceedings against Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. He has been asked to appear before the commission in person at 11 am on November 27 on a complaint filed by advocate Aditya Mishra. This development comes on a day when the commission issued a notice to SP Raigad to remain present on Friday at its office by 11 am to show cause regarding Arnab's arrest and present entire material records.

Contents of the complaint

Filed on October 22, Mishra's complaint mentioned that Arnab had been reportedly issued a notice under Section 108 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to provide reasons as to why a bond of good behaviour should not be taken from him. According to the complainant, the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief had been asked to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate and ACP Worli Division via the notice. As per Mishra, the notice mentioned that two cases had been registered against Arnab pertaining to his coverage of the Palghar mob lynching and the gathering of migrants at Bandra.

He added that the police claimed Arnab's comments posed a threat to communal integrity and law and order. Mishra questioned whether a journalist can be issued such notice under Section 108 of the CrPC for exercising his fundamental right of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. According to him, a journalist could not face pre-censorship by way of proceedings under Section 108 of the CrPC. The advocate stressed that if this is allowed to continue, journalism in the country will be in jeopardy.

It is pertinent to note that a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla in June had stayed the FIRs in connection with Palghar mob lynching and the gathering of migrants at Bandra. The bench made it clear that “prima facie no case was made out” against Arnab. The judges added that he had not intended to cause public disharmony or incite violence through his shows.

