Last Updated:

Mumbai Police Demands Proof From Sanjay Raut Over Allegations Against CM Shinde's Office

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has sent a letter to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut regarding his allegations against the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

General News
 
| Written By
Sandeep Singh
mumbai police

Raut made serious accusations against the CMO, claiming that criminal activities were taking place from there | Image:Twitter


The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has sent a letter to Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party and Rajya Sabha MP, regarding his allegations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Office (CMO).

During a recent press conference, Raut made serious accusations against the CMO, claiming that criminal activities were taking place from there. He alleged that imprisoned criminals were communicating through telephones. Raut also claimed that efforts would be made to eliminate dangerous criminals before the elections and promised to provide evidence in due course.

In response to Raut's statements, the Mumbai Police issued a letter to him, requesting an explanation for the grounds on which he made such allegations. The police also asked him to provide evidence based on his reply. They emphasised that an inquiry would be pursued and appropriate actions would be taken depending on the evidence provided by Raut.

"We have issued a letter based on his recent allegations against the CM office and sought clarification on the basis for his claims. We have asked him to provide evidence, and depending on his response, we will proceed with an investigation and take necessary steps," a Mumbai police official said.

READ | Shinde group MLAs sending feelers to us since Ajit Pawar joined govt, says Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut
READ | MNS leader travels with Sanjay Raut, sparks buzz about tie-up between Thackeray cousins
READ | Earlier Uddhav was CM, now Shinde is calling the shots, says Sena minister on Ajit Pawar getting finance dept
READ | Fadnavis could have installed BJP mayor in BMC in 2017: CM Shinde
READ | Fadnavis gave up chance to install BJP mayor in BMC in 2017 for Shiv Sena's sake: Maha CM Shinde
First Published:
COMMENT