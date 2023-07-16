Mumbai Police Demands Proof From Sanjay Raut Over Allegations Against CM Shinde's Office

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has sent a letter to Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party and Rajya Sabha MP, regarding his allegations against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Office (CMO).

During a recent press conference, Raut made serious accusations against the CMO, claiming that criminal activities were taking place from there. He alleged that imprisoned criminals were communicating through telephones. Raut also claimed that efforts would be made to eliminate dangerous criminals before the elections and promised to provide evidence in due course.

In response to Raut's statements, the Mumbai Police issued a letter to him, requesting an explanation for the grounds on which he made such allegations. The police also asked him to provide evidence based on his reply. They emphasised that an inquiry would be pursued and appropriate actions would be taken depending on the evidence provided by Raut.

"We have issued a letter based on his recent allegations against the CM office and sought clarification on the basis for his claims. We have asked him to provide evidence, and depending on his response, we will proceed with an investigation and take necessary steps," a Mumbai police official said.