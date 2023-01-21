The Mumbai police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested a 27-year-old man for alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 1.3 crore in suburban Santacruz, an official said on Saturday.

Officials of the ANC's Kandivali unit apprehended the accused when he was roaming suspiciously near Vakola bridge on Friday evening, the official said.

On searching his bag, officials recovered 325 gm of heroin, valued at Rs 1.3 crore. The accused had come to Santacruz to deliver the contraband to his clients, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

