Mumbai Police Detains Two Accused Over Attack On MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Saturday, March 4, detained two accused from the Bhandup West area in the case of an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Deshpande. The Mumbai Police on Saturday formed eight teams to nab the accused who attacked MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. Police officials also shared snippets from the accessed CCTV visuals of the two accused.

Notably, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was allegedly attacked by four masked men while he went out for a stroll with friends at Shivaji Park on Friday morning.

Snippets of two accused shared by police:

The MNS leader was then taken to the Hinduja Hospital for treatment. The attackers were reportedly masked and armed with hockey sticks. Notably, MNS chief Raj Thackeray also visited Deshpande while he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

An FIR was filed for an attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and common intention against the unknown accused.