Mumbai Police Discontinues Use Of Colour-coded Emergency Stickers

A week after the Mumbai Police mandated the use of colour-coded 'Emergency stickers' for vehicles, the city's police force has now decided to discontinue the decision. The use of emergency stickers was brought in to ensure that COVID-19 rules were not violated. In addition, the decision to use emergency stickers was also taken to ensure that doctors, nurses, medical staff and other essential workers do not get stuck in traffic near check posts and toll nakas.

Mumbai Police discontinues use of emergency stickers

The Mumbai Police announced the decision on Saturday through its Twitter handle. However, they also stated that thorough checks shall continue at check posts. In addition, the police have also urged people to avoid non-essential travel and movement.

Dear Mumbaikars.The red, yellow, green #EmergencyStickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue & we hope you will stand by us in #TakingOnCorona & avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home #StayHomeStaySafe — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 23, 2021

Colour-coded stickers mandated for vehicles in Mumbai

Earlier on April 17, the Mumbai Police, as a part of its efforts to implement strict lockdown rules had mandated the use of emergency stickers. The stickers were also meant to limit traffic flow on streets which otherwise let to traffic jams on toll nakas. As a result, doctors, medical staff and essential workers were affected. Therefore, the city's police force made it mandatory to use stickers. Mumbai Police Commissioner had stated that the three coloured stickers will be used - Red, Yellow and Green. The red colour stickers were meant for doctors, nurses and other medical service vehicles, the yellow colour stickers were used for the vehicles providing essential supplies and the green colour stickers were used for vehicles delivering vegetables.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 40,94,840 positive cases, out of which, 33,30,747 have successfully recovered and 62,479 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 67,013 new cases, 62,298 fresh recoveries and 568 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 7,01,614.

Image Credits: ANI