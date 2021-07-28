Mumbai Police Form 7-member SIT To Probe Extortion Charges Against Ex-CP Param Bir Singh

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday formed a 7-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 'extortion' charges leveled against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. As per the order of the Mumbai Police, the 7-member team will be headed by DCP Nimit Goyal from the Local Arms department and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mujawar from the Deonar division. Param Bir Singh and five others have been accused of allegedly extorting Rs 2 crore in a case filed by the Thane police.

Two extortion cases filed against Param Bir Singh

On July 23, a case of extortion was filed against the former Mumbai CP based on a complaint by one Sharad Agrawal. Singh along with five others have been accused of demanding Rs 2 crores from Agrawal. An FIR has been filed against Param Bir Singh, Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere under various IPC sections by Thane police.

The previous day, the Mumbai police had booked Param Bir, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, 4 Police inspectors, and junior-level police personnel in another extortion case. This case came to light after the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was allowed by the Maharashtra government to do an open investigation into bribery allegations by Inspector Anoop Dange. Dange had alleged that he was asked to pay Rs 2 crore by Singh's relative for being reinstated into the police force.

Vazegate & Param Bir Singh

The former Mumbai CP is already under the scanner of the authorities in the Vazegate scandal which was unearthed with his transfer to a "low-key" position in the Home Guards. The controversy came to the fore in February when Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after his transfer. However, Param Bir Singh found himself in troubled waters after he was charged with 'mishandling' the Antilia bomb scare where an explosive-laden vehicle was found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

Given that prime-accused API Sachin Vaze worked directly under him, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on April 10 had ordered an inquiry against his alleged 'misconduct' and how officers like Sachin Vaze working under him 'went rogue'. On April 29, a second inquiry was ordered by the government against Param Bir Singh based on the corruption allegations leveled by inspector Anoop Dange. The ED has also issued summons to the former CP in connection with the money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh.