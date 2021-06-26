Mumbai Police Form SIT To Probe Fake Vaccination Drives In City; 1,500 Said To Be Affected

The Mumbai Police on Saturday formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate the fake COVID-19 vaccination drives that had been busted in various parts of the city. As per sources, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Thakur will head the SIT to probe the alleged vaccine scams that were in operation in Mumbai. So far, six instances of fake vaccination drives have been identified including the Hiranandani Heritage society scam which saw as many as 390 residents being inoculated with fake COVID-19 vaccine doses. A total of 1,500 people are said to be victims of the scams in operation.

Investigation into fake vaccination drives in Mumbai gained momentum after residents of a complex in Kandivali complained of being inoculated without receiving vaccination certificates. Following this reports of several other alleged vaccine scams from Aditya College, Borivali, Manasi Shares & Stock, Shimpoli, Borivali's Poddar Education Centre, Parel, Tips Company, Andheri and others came to light.

So far, 10 accused persons have been arrested by the Mumbai Police and banks of 8 main accused have been frozen. The gang headed by Shivraj Paratia and Nita Shivraj Pataria of Shivam Hospital is said to have led at least 8 camps as a part of this syndicate. Following the development, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray ordered that buildings and housing cooperatives would now need to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) before conducting any COVID-19 vaccination drives. This will help keep a check on any unauthorized drives and prevent the citizens from being duped.

Hiranandani vaccination scam

The incident came to light from Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali after residents alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam'. According to the residents, they were inoculated with fake COVID-19 vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30 and had also not received their COVID-19 vaccination certificates. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. Police sources have revealed that the beneficiaries received their certificates later with different dates and locations.

"Fake vaccinations were conducted without the permission of BMC or agreement with any hospital. It is clear that the suspects also got the vaccine in an unauthorized manner. It is clear that the entire vaccination was done illegally. It has been revealed that the suspects were vaccinated without seeking any permission from the corporation or without signing an agreement with any hospital," BMC said in its statement.

(With Agency Inputs)