Mumbai Police Forms 'Nirbhaya Squad', JT CP Speaks To Republic On Steps For Women Safety

With the motive of providing protection and ensuring women's safety, the Mumbai police have recently formed the Nirbhaya Squad. The decision has been taken in the wake of the Saki Naka brutal rape case in the Mumbai suburbs. Thereafter, detailed guidelines have been provided to the Mumbai Police and they have been directed by Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to create more awareness about the helpline number issued for women safety, i.e., 103.

While speaking to Republic TV on the issue of crimes against women and the recent concerns, Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police, V Nangre Patil expressed his concern over women's safety.

Mumbai Joint CP on women's safety

JT CP Mumbai Police Nangre Patil provided details on the initiatives taken by the Mumbai Police for ensuring the safety and security of women in every sector and corner of the state.

Speaking on the newly-formed Nirbhaya squad, he said hotspots have been identified where women actively travel, and thereafter, police patrolling will be conducted in a clockwise and anti-clockwise manner. Also, women police officers will be present in civil clothes and with hidden cameras and monitor the areas.

Bolstering women's safety in Mumbai: The Nirbhaya Squad#FearlessMumbai pic.twitter.com/MMhZizsIaZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 16, 2021

Mumbai Police will do patrolling on an hourly basis throughout the state, he added.

Further, speaking about the steps taken to empower women and make them strong enough to protect themselves, JT CP Patil said that several NGOs and organisations are already working on providing self-defence training to young girls and women. He further mentioned about that the participation of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who has given physical self-defence training to around 60,000 girls.

Talking about the recent Saki Naka rape and murder case, he mentioned the active role of the police administration in reaching the spot and providing necessary aid to the victim.

Under the view of the gruesome case of rape and murder of a 32-year-old Dalit woman in the Saki Naka area of Mumbai, several guidelines have been provided under the Nirbhaya Squad which includes forming women safety cells, having mobile petrol vehicles, providing special training to employees of the squad, preparing a list of hotspots, female senior citizens, and criminal records among others.

Also, directions are provided for identifying deserted areas within the jurisdiction of each police station and further intensify the patrolling in such areas. Also, the installation of lights and CCTV cameras are instructed.

The Saki Naka rape case took place on September 10 inside a stationary tempo. The woman was raped and further assaulted with a rod, in a similar way to the Delhi Nirbhaya case. She succumbed to her injuries the next day.

Image: ANI