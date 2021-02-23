Mumbai Police Gets Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari Till March 9, A Year After Extradition

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been brought to Mumbai on Tuesday morning and was produced before a special MCOCA court where he was remanded to police custody till March 9. After a year-long battle, a Bengaluru court on Saturday granted the custody of extradited gangster Pujari to Mumbai Police. The 59-year-old gangster was on the run since 1994 before he was arrested from Senegal last year.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Supports Rihanna's Tweet On Farmers, Blames Govt For Sustained Protests

Mumbai Police sought the custody of gangster Pujari, who was lodged in a Karanataka Jail, in connection with the 2016 Ghazali Hotel firing case. He will now be lodged at the Mumbai CP's premises.

Mumbai: Police has brought gangster Ravi Pujari to the city from Bengaluru, says Joint CP Crime, Milind Bharambe



Pujari is accused of committing serious offences including murder and extortion. He was extradited from Senegal on February 22.



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/FuWeDZBlaT — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

"There are around 49 serious offences registered in Mumbai against him apart from Navi Mumbai and Thane. We had been trying to get his custody for a year, and finally got success in the 2016 Ghazali Hotel firing case," said the Mumbai Police.

READ | NASA's Dr Swati Mohan Shares Her Journey, From Cassini & Saturn To Perseverance & Mars

Pujari was extradited to Bengaluru in February 2020 from Senegal. He is wanted in several cases, 49 cases alone in Mumbai including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion. This was Mumbai Police’s second attempt to get custody of the gangster.

According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding under the false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa. Pujari first came into the limelight in the early 2000s, when he started extorting Bollywood celebrities and builders. He was also involved in the attempt to murder a prominent lawyer from Mumbai. The gangster parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan, had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.

READ | Gujarat, MP And Karnataka Begin Screening Travellers From Maharashtra Amid COVID Spike

READ | COVID-19: 75% Healthcare & Frontline Workers Vaccinated In 4 States, Says Health Ministry

(With ANI Inputs)