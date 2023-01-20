Mumbai Police Intensifies Probe Into MBBS Girl Student's 2021 Killing As Accused Confesses

In horrifying news, a man has been arrested for kidnapping a third-year MBBS student and then dumping her body. The victim was a student at Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College and has been missing for the past 14 months.

Accused Mithu Singh, a lifeguard confessed to killing Sadiccha Sane, 22, and then dumping her body near Bandra's Bandstand.

Singh was picked up in early January from Bandra and was brought to the local crime branch unit for questioning and was later arrested.

He also revealed that his friend Abdul Jabbar Ansari, who has also been held in the case, helped him to plan and commit the crime.

After taking his statement, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9, with a team of 20 officers and a DCP reached Bandra Bandstand at around 12:30 PM. The searches were conducted by forensic experts and police at the accused Singh's place and following this, he was taken to the rocks where he had taken a photo with the deceased, who is a resident of Palghar, at 3 AM on November 29 last year.

As per police sources, Singh narrated the sequence of events of that night when the incident took place and also how he killed the woman.

Also, as per technical evidences, police suspect that the body was buried somewhere at or near Bandstand.

The police sources also revealed that with the evidence gathered, they were quite sure that the woman was murdered, and now Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will soon be invoked.

Searches conducted by Indian Navy and Police personnel

Police personnel along with Indian Navy divers on January 20 held a search operation in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast after a lifeguard suspected of killing the MBBS student claimed he had dumped her body.

The search operation that also included personnel from private agencies, covered an area spread across 100 metres from the Bandra Bandstand shore in suburban Mumbai and lasted from 9 am to 2 pm.

Another shocking incident of a brutal murder

A similar case was reported last year that shook the whole country wherein a young girl named Shraddha Walkar was brutally killed by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala and her body was chopped into 35 pieces.

Image: ANI